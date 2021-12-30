Ski Report: Warm weather wreaks havoc on snow base

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Record challenging warmth continues to lessen the base amounts for much of the mountains and slopes.

Rain chances and warm temperatures will make it hard for any snow-making conditions to begin until at least next week.

We’ll finally find some cooler conditions early next week with the New Year.

We can expect snow-making to resume by Monday which may help some of those bases rebound and give us better conditions to ski and snowboard in.