(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’ve lost a good amount of inches on the base amounts for some of our mountain resorts. The good news though, is that we have enough of a foundation to keep conditions favorable heading into the weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will usher in much cooler conditions and facilitate more of the snow-making process as Mother Nature delivers some fresh powder Saturday night into Sunday morning as well.

With conditions looking dry into next week, we’re looking pretty good heading into the next 7 days!