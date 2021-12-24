Ski Report: Warm-up continues into Christmas weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our warm-up continues with overnight lows also staying above freezing this weekend.

Look to see highs make a run for the upper 50s today under a mix of sun & clouds. Above normal temperatures are likely to compromise some of the snow bases that have been established across some of the mountains.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

We’ll be in the low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s into next week.

Watch out for more of a granular and slushy type feel as you carve the slopes this holiday weekend.