Ski Report: Warm temps, rainy forecast ahead; conditions improve early next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’ve lost a few inches on the base depths in our mountains as temperatures continue to peak above normal. There is still a good amount left so I’m not too concerned about any closings.

Rain chances will arrive for the weekend making for some nasty conditions.

It would be best to hold off until Sunday when it comes to hitting the slopes.

Sunshine and cooler temps will make for perfect conditions Sunday into next week.