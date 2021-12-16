Ski Report: Warm days on the mountains ahead; conditions to improve Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday is looking partly cloudy & warm with highs making a run for the upper 50s! Uncharacteristically warm conditions last into the weekend with rain chances arriving late Friday into Saturday.

You’ll want to hold off on hitting the slopes to start the weekend but the green light will return by Sunday.

We’ll be much cooler with sunny conditions and highs peaking in the upper 30s and low 40s!

Much better for skiing and snowboarding!