Ski Report: The slopes are looking solid mid-week; cold front brings new snow by weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The slopes look great today and should get better heading into this weekend.

Base numbers are up on all the mountains thanks to last week’s snowstorm.

Ski conditions will be great over the next couple of days and then a cold front will bring more natural snow into the mountains on Friday.

2-4″ of new powder are possible with the system.

Behind the front skies will clear and temps will drop leaving perfect skiing conditions for Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy!

