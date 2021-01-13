Ski Report: The slopes are looking solid mid-week; cold front brings new snow by weekend
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The slopes look great today and should get better heading into this weekend.
Base numbers are up on all the mountains thanks to last week’s snowstorm.
Ski conditions will be great over the next couple of days and then a cold front will bring more natural snow into the mountains on Friday.
2-4″ of new powder are possible with the system.
Behind the front skies will clear and temps will drop leaving perfect skiing conditions for Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy!
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLTOTE
- CMPD launches new internal, community transparency initiative
- South Carolina seeks to hire nurses, pharmacists, paramedics and more for COVID-19 vaccination services
- Man arrested hours after Capitol riot found dead
- Mecklenburg County officials provide COVID-19 update after announcing new 3-week directive
- Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege