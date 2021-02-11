Ski Report: The rain arrives; slope conditions deteriorate

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There are good ski weekend and there are bad ski weekend and this weekend will be the latter.

A cold front will bring a round of rain into the area this afternoon through Friday morning.

There will be a window of icing Friday morning as temperatures bottom out.

After a lull in the rain Friday afternoon another round of rain moves in Friday night into Saturday.

Sunday doesn’t look as rainy as we originally anticipated but scattered showers are still possible.

May want to wait to hit the slopes until next weekend.