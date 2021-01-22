Ski Report: Sunny skies and near freezing temps make for perfect weekend weather

(FOX 46 Charlotte) – Hit the slopes this weekend before rain moves in on Monday.

Today started on a cloudy note but the clouds moved out throughout the day, revealing bright sunshine this evening.

The rest of the weekend will be great for skiing with sunny skies and highs near freezing. Resorts will have plenty of opportunities to keep making snow.

On Monday, a big rain maker moves into the area dropping upwards of a half inch of rain. Get it in while you can! And have fun!