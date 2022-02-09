Ski Report: Sunny days, cold nights ahead

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are in for a treat these next few days with sunny skies delivering cool and clear conditions for the slopes.

Afternoons will be mild and usher some melting but overnight lows should facilitate snowmaking to keep the foundation strong.

Be sure to get a few days in before rain chances return on Sunday. We may get a bit of snow before clearing out on Monday.