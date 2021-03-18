Ski Report: Stormy Thursday makes for poor conditions
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be rainy today so you may want to put your skiing plans on hold for now.
Watch out for showers and storms today with a chance for some severe weather.
Lingering showers and maybe a few snowflakes are possible on Friday.
The better days for skiing will be Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees.
Enjoy!