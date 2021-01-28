Ski Report: Snow showers Thursday will replenish lost powder for the upcoming weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The slopes took a hit earlier this week as rain melted away base totals across the North Carolina Mountains.

However, snow showers today will help replenish those numbers for the upcoming weekend.

Friday and Saturday look sunny and cool which will be perfect for skiing. Another storm system comes in on Sunday which will add more snow to the slopes.

Expect 2-4″ to fall throughout the day on Sunday. Overall it should be another good ski weekend!