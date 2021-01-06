Ski Report: Snow on the slopes! Winter storm to bring several inches of fresh powder

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Happy hump day ski and snowboard nation!

The slopes got a few inches of snow on Tuesday and more is on the way heading into this weekend.

No changes expected today and tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs around 40 degrees. Friday morning a powerful system will move into the area and dump heavy snow across the area. Mountain communities can expect 3-5″ of snow with 6″+ of accumulation on the highest peaks through Friday evening.

Skies will clear on Saturday and Sunday making for perfect skiing conditions this weekend. Enjoy!

