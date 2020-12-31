Ski Report: Slopes struggling as rain, warmer temps last through the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The ski slopes may be struggling a bit over the next few days. We have a big rain event and warmer temperatures on the way. Rainfall totals could be around 1-2 inches through Friday.

Another weak storm will push through this weekend!

The soggy weather may wash away some of the base and the warmer temps will make it harder to blow snow.

The good news is that this weather pattern will not last long.

Next week we dry out and drop our temperatures to a more seasonal level. So you may just have to wait for a few days to get back to some great skiing!

