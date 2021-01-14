Ski Report: Slopes in great shape; more snow expected with Friday cold front
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The slopes are in good shape and they’ll be in even better shape after this weekend.
Today will be a nice and sunny day in the mountains with highs in the 40s.
Tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered snow showers expected throughout Friday and into Saturday as well.
By Sunday a total of 2-4″ of fresh powder will be on the ground.
Sunday will be a beautiful skiing day with partly sunny skies and a high near 32 degrees.
YOUR MOUNTAIN WEATHER OUTLOOK:
