Ski Report: Slopes in great shape; more snow expected with Friday cold front

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The slopes are in good shape and they’ll be in even better shape after this weekend.

Today will be a nice and sunny day in the mountains with highs in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered snow showers expected throughout Friday and into Saturday as well.

By Sunday a total of 2-4″ of fresh powder will be on the ground.

Sunday will be a beautiful skiing day with partly sunny skies and a high near 32 degrees.

YOUR MOUNTAIN WEATHER OUTLOOK:

