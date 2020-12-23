Ski Report: Season starts on a soggy note; rain turns into snow for Christmas in the mountains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Happy ski season folks! We’re going to start the season on a soggy note but it will turn for the better.

A cold front will bring bouts of rain into the mountains Thursday which will melt away some of the existing snow.

However, the rain will change over to snow Thursday into Friday with 2-3″ of accumulation possible through Christmas Day.

Saturday and Sunday will be BEAUTIFUL skiing days with sunny skies and cool temperatures with highs in the 30s and 40s. Enjoy!

