Ski Report: Rain showers Thursday give way to cold temps, flurries by weekend
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Scattered Showers will work against some of the fresh powder that fell earlier this week but Mother Nature will make up for it by the weekend.
Some light snow flurries and sleet can be felt late this evening before snow impacts areas east of I-77 throughout the day on Friday.
Colder air will facilitate more snowmaking for the mountains making for pleasant skiing and snowboarding conditions for the weekend.
Enjoy the cold!
