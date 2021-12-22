Ski Report: Rain showers, snow flurries Wednesday, breezy conditions follow

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Don’t let a little wind stop you from hitting the slopes!

After a bit of rain and some snow flurries, conditions are drying up as high pressure funnels into the Carolinas.

This transition will be a breezy one as winds will be between 15 to 25 miles per hour out of the north and east today. Look for gusts to be as fast as 35 miles per hour at times!

Temperatures will be limited to the upper 30s today, making for some great ski and snowboarding conditions.

We’ll be COLD overnight with cool & comfortable conditions sticking around through Christmas!