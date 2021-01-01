Ski Report: Rain and warmer temps make for difficult skiing; snow-making weather returns next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A wet start to 2021! Certainly not the greatest weather for hitting the slopes on this New Year’s Day.

Periods of rain, heavy at times, will continue through the evening, eating away at some of the hefty bases the resorts have built up so far.

If you’re thinking of heading up over the weekend, Saturday and Sunday do offer some dry time in the afternoon, but we’ll get another round of showers moving in Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Temps stay on the warmer side as well.

The weather is looking better next week, however. Sunshine returns along with freezing temps at night–perfect for more snowmaking!

