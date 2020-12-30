Ski Report: No snow days ahead as approaching storm brings rain, warmer temps through New Year’s Day

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The resorts will not see the season’s best skiing days ahead.

Spotty showers start popping up today as moisture returns to the region. A big storm brings more widespread rain on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Temperatures will stay above freezing through the weekend.

However, early next week looks great! There will be plenty of sunshine and cool highs in the 40’s!

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE