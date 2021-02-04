Ski Report: Natural powder, great conditions expected Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Skiing conditions will be AWESOME today with that natural powder on the slopes.

Expect increasing clouds with highs in the 40s.

Some light rain will move through tomorrow morning but it should have a minor impact on skiing conditions.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The rain tapers off tomorrow afternoon and the rest of the weekend looks perfect for skiing.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.