Ski Report: Mountains losing snow as warm weather continues

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’ve lost a considerable amount of inches on some of our bases out there making for wet and granular conditions. Unusually warm weather has not been treating our mountains well.

Above freezing temperatures are likely to linger throughout the rest of the week with rain chances increasing into the weekend. We will likely see rain and isolated thunderstorms at times as we head into Saturday and Sunday.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Much cooler temperatures are set to return and bring below freezing conditions early next week for the New Year.