Ski Report: More snow, cold temps on the way to the mountains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re in store for some more winter weather for our mountain counties!

After what was a turbulent start to the season, 2022 is being very generous to our mountain resorts so far with another round of snow expected for Thursday evening into Friday. This can help to add an inch to 3 inches of snow to the already rebounding bases.

Colder temperatures taking over afterward will also facilitate the snowmaking process moving forward!

Let It Snow!