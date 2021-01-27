Ski Report: More powder on the way as snow falls through Thursday morning

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The ski resorts will get a nice shot in the arm with snow heading into this afternoon.

It will be a sunny start to the day but snow will move into the high country by this evening.

The snow will continue overnight and into Thursday morning. Upwards of 5-6″ of accumulation are expected at the ski resort level.

The weather turns quiet Friday and Saturday before another potential round of snow moves in on Sunday.

Enjoy that fresh powder!