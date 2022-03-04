Holding on for dear life!

With above freezing temperatures sticking around through the weekend into next week, it’s only a matter of time before we see a significant decrease in conditions.

We’ve already lost a number of inches in terms of the bases as some of our mountain resorts with a couple of slopes closing already.

If you can make it out, now is the time to squeeze in one last run before the season ends.