Ski Report: Friday storm brings fresh snow to the slopes

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Strap on the ski boots! It’s going to be the perfect weekend for skiing and snowboarding!

A winter storm is bringing widespread snow across all of our mountain resorts.

Snow totals at the higher elevations could be 4 to 8 inches, giving the slopes a nice boost. Plus, another round of snow could be on the way early next week.

The weather stays cold after the storm, so snowmaking efforts should have no trouble.

Friday could be a dangerous day for traveling, but the rest of the weekend is shaping up to be a beauty!

Have fun out there and be safe!

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE