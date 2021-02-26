Ski Report: Friday snow on the slopes!; rain returns over the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be the best day of the weekend to hit the slopes as some natural snow will fall.

Expect 1-2″ of snowfall at the ski resort level through this evening.

Rain is expected tomorrow and Sunday as high temperatures warm into the 50s.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The rain will continue into Monday making for sloppy skiing.

Have a great weekend!