Ski Report: Friday and Saturday will be perfect with sunshine and highs in the 30s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The slopes have a little natural snow on them after Thursday’s storm system and more is on the way on Sunday.

Between now and then, ski weather could not be better. It will be sunny with highs in the 30s.

On Sunday the snow will start early in the morning and continue to fall through the evening. When it’s all said and done another 2-4″ of snow will fall making for some great powder on the slopes!