(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Our days are looking numbered for taking advantage of what’s left for our mountain resorts. Snow bases have been losing inches with above normal temperatures locking in over the Carolinas.

Temps will stay above freezing the next few days so I don’t anticipate any new snow to be made heading into the weekend.

If you do make it out on the slopes, enjoy the sunny and mild conditions!