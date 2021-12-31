Ski Report: Cold air finally makes a return next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There’s finally light at the very warm end of the tunnel!

The mountains and slopes will get one more round of record-breaking heat and rain this weekend.

But here’s the good news, we’ll finally find some cooler conditions to start the New Year. Snow-making should be able to resume Monday to help the conditions.

Cold air will rush in behind a cold front late Sunday causing some snow to be possible in the mountains Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Enjoy some improving conditions next week!