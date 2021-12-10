Ski Report: Cloudy and cool Friday with a chance of spotty and isolated showers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re looking cloudy and cool this Friday with a chance of spotty and isolated showers throughout the day.

Highs will make a run for the mid-50s but continue to warm up overnight into Saturday.

Saturday will be warm, potentially compromising some of the base depths across the mountains. We’ll be on the lookout for rain and Thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday that comes with a cold front.

This will be after Saturday reaches the low 60s.

Sunday is looking sunny, cool, and dry which will host some pleasant skiing and snowboarding conditions. Highs will be in the mid-40s and winds will be breezy out of north and west.