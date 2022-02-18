Ski Report: Clear, cool weekend before warmer weather returns

Winds will be easing up throughout the day after overnight showers & storms.

Luckily we’ve had enough snow ahead of these warmer & wet conditions to keep some healthy Base amounts for the weekend.

Clear and cool conditions will last through the weekend with overnights facilitating a lot of snowmaking.

Enjoy the conditions this weekend before warmer weather and rain returns next week.