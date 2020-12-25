Ski Report: Christmas Eve will not be the best skiing day as heavy rain, wind moves across the region

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Christmas Eve will not be the best skiing day as rain will put a damper on those hoping to hit the slopes.

However, cold air will filter in tonight which will allow for snow to develop. Between 3-5″ of snow will fall on the highest mountain peaks overnight and through the day on Christmas.

It will also be VERY windy tonight into tomorrow as well.

The rest of the weekend looks perfect for skiing. It will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will be cool with highs in the 30s and 40s. Merry Christmas y’all!

