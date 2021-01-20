Ski Report: Another great weekend lining up as snow showers continue

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The last few weekends have been GREAT for skiing and this upcoming weekend should follow suit.

There will be light flurries in the mountains over the next few days adding up to an inch or two of accumulation in ski resort areas.

Skies will clear on Friday and Saturday and beautiful skiing conditions will prevail.

Most of Sunday looks quiet but clouds will increase and another round of snow is expected Sunday night into Monday.

Enjoy that powder!