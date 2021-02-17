Ski Report: An icy start Thursday clears out in time for great weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This weekend definitely looks better than last weekend for those of you that want to hit the slopes.

Watch out for freezing rain and sleet as we go into our Thursday morning.

By the afternoon it will likely switch to rain and then end as snow by Thursday evening Friday morning.

Once this system clears out the weekend looks great for skiing!

Sunny skies with highs in the 20s on Saturday and in the 30s on Sunday.