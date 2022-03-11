(PINPOINT WEATHER) – After staying above freezing for days on end, we have a glimpse of hope from Mother Nature! If you were looking for one more chance to hit the slopes, this weekend might deliver that!

A cold front can deliver between an inch to 2 inches of snow for some of our mountain slopes. This will give us some fresh powder before we call it for the season.

Be sure to head out Saturday and Sunday afternoon for some last-minute favorable conditions!