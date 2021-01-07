Ski Report: 6 inches of new snow possible as winter storm approaches

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s the winter event the resorts have been waiting for!

A winter storm is set to move in overnight into Friday morning, bringing widespread snow chances to the mountains.

Totals of 4” to 6” are expected, giving a nice boost to the base.

Temperatures will stay on the cold side and that will aid in snowmaking efforts as well.

However, if you’re heading to the slopes, be careful on the roadways as the conditions will be hazardous throughout Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE