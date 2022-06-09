(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday is off to a warm start with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Light to moderate showers will taper off throughout the morning with light winds coming out of the southwest.

It will be hot today as cloudy skies will make way to sunshine this afternoon as highs make a run for the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will continue to be light out of the west southwest between five and ten miles per hour.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s making way for a mild start to Friday. We’ll finish off the work week with dry and seasonable conditions as temps peak in the mid-80s.

A low pressure system will approach late Friday into Saturday bringing another round of showers & storms to start the weekend. As of this morning, these storms don’t seem to bring a severe threat and should only impact the first half of the day.

We’ll dry out quickly on Saturday before we turn up the heat. We’ll see the potential for a heat wave early next week with mid-90s likely by Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 61.