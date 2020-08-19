Showers, storms to linger through evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a drier break Tuesday, showers and storms have returned to the region with a couple of weakening fronts over the area.

Although the overall severe threat remains low, it’s not zero. Any stronger storms could produce damaging wind and/or hail. We’ll also have to watch for flooding.

This pattern continues through Friday and Saturday. For the most part, it’ll be dry in the morning, with storms developing in the afternoon. Some storms could linger past midnight as well.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Temperatures will be on the cooler side with an east wind and more clouds Thursday and Friday.

Highs only top out in the low 80s. But as a typical summer pattern returns Sunday through next week, temps will rise close to 90 again.

Tonight: Few lingering showers, t’storm. Low 68.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Sct’d showers and storms develop. High 83.