(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday brings a bit of a change to the forecast with a weak cold front delivering showers and storms late in the day.

We’re off to a warm start with temperatures in the 60s and partly cloudy skies overhead. Winds will be light out of the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

We can expect highs to peak slightly above normal in the mid-80s as clouds build. Widely scattered and isolated showers and storms will likely develop this afternoon during the peak heating hours of the day.

We’ll see a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather for areas north and west of the Queen City covering Statesville, Lincolnton, Shelby, and much of our mountain counties. The main threat from these storms will be damaging winds and a slight chance for large hail.

Showers & storms taper off overnight as lows dip into the upper 60s. Wednesday will bring more heat with highs peaking near 90 degrees and another round of afternoon storms likely. We’ll have a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather covering the entire state of North Carolina with damaging winds being the main threat yet again.

We’ll catch a break in the rain but the heat will stick around as we head into the weekend. Storm chances return Saturday as we get the weekend started.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Hot with a Chance of Afternoon Storms! High: 86.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Showers Tapering Off. Low: 69.