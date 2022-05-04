(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Another round of showers and storms will be possible this afternoon as a cold front pushes into the region. The threat of severe storms remains low, but not zero.

Watch for damaging winds, heavy downpours, and hail. Better chances for strong storms will be east of the area late this afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware!

Behind the front, skies will clear out overnight with just a few patchy clouds and lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and warm temps in the middle 80s. A late-day shower can’t be ruled out on Thursday, but most of the day will be dry.

A second storm will roll through the Carolinas Friday and Saturday causing more showers and storms to pop up at times. Stay weather aware over the next several days!

This Afternoon: Clouds and sun, Showers/storms. Hi: 88

Tonight: Showers/storms early; Partly cloudy. Lo: 62

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine and warm. Hi: 85