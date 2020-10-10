Showers, storms expected throughout weekend

Get ready for a rainy weekend! Showers will continue to move in overnight & through the day Saturday.

Expect more off and on scattered showers through Sunday as well. While it’s mostly just showers on Saturday, Sunday brings the chance of a few strong, even damaging thunderstorms.

There’s a small threat of a brief tornado or damaging wind from the Charlotte area through South Carolina. Stay especially weather aware that day, and have a way to get alerts–such as with the FOX 46 Weather App! (It’s free!)

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Forecast rainfall totals range from less than an inch, to as much as 4+ inches. Those higher totals are expected in the mountains. Showers will taper off through the day Monday, leaving the rest of the week drier and pleasant.





Tonight: Areas of rain. Low 63.

Saturday: Scattered showers. High 70.

Sunday: Sct’d showers and storms. 66/74.