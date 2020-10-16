Showers, storms expected overnight giving way to beautiful weekend weather

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Showers and a few thunderstorms will push into the area overnight as a cold front approaches from the west. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The wet weather will stick around through Friday morning before the front passes east of the area in afternoon. Skies will gradually clear out later in the day Friday as high pressure nudges into the region.

Beautiful weather will take over this weekend with plenty of sunshine both days. Temperatures will be a bit cooler this weekend with highs topping out in the low to mid-60s.

It will be a great time to do some leaf-peeping this weekend, especially with the mountains almost at peak color! Stay with Fox 46 News for the very latest information.







Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 40% showers. Lo: 61

Friday: Showers early, Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 69

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 64 Lo: 44