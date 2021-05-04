Showers, storms continue overnight into Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another warm and humid day helped lead to another round of downpours and severe storms in parts of our area. Tonight, the severe storm threat is ending, but showers and some thunder is still possible overnight.

As a cold front finally starts to move in from the west Wednesday, the chance of showers and storms will continue. They’ll likely develop in the mountains first, then progress east into the Charlotte area in the afternoon and early evening. Ahead of any rain, lots of sun will warm temperatures into the low and mid 80s.

Thursday is when start to see and feel some changes! Behind the front, humidity gets lower and temperatures will be a little cooler as well. Another disturbance could bring more clouds and a passing shower Thursday night into early Friday morning, otherwise it’ll be a drier stretch heading into the weekend.

Weather looks good if you’re taking Mom out for Mother’s Day Sunday!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Shower, thunder possible. Low 65.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A few showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. High 83.