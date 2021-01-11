Showers possible Monday evening; clearing weather, warmer temps expected through Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a quiet note with partly sunny skies and cold morning lows. Clouds will increase today and showers will move in during the late afternoon hours.

From this evening into the overnight hours, we can expect less than a half-inch of rain in the metro with up to one inch of snow in the mountains.

By tomorrow afternoon skies will clear and highs will reach the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday look about the same with temperatures getting close to sixty degrees Thursday afternoon.

Another front will move in on Friday bringing more rain chances for Friday afternoon.

The front will drop temperatures with highs only reaching the fifty-degree mark Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Increasing clouds. 30% showers. High: 49

Tonight: Cloudy. 10% showers. Lo: 34

Tomorrow: Sunny and nice. High: 52

