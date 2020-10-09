Showers, possible heavy rain expected through weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Clouds will continue streaming in tonight and Friday ahead of rain coming in for the weekend. While a few showers can’t be ruled out Friday evening, most of us will stay dry.

Showers will start to move in around midnight through Saturday morning, but most of the rain will be concentrated in the mountains and foothills. So neighborhoods around the Charlotte metro and east will still have some dry times through the day Saturday.

However, Saturday night through Sunday, expect more rain to move in. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, and there could be a few storms in the mix on Sunday.

At this point, the threat of widespread flooding and damaging storms is low. Keep checking in for updates throughout the weekend on FOX 46 Charlotte!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 60.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy. High 75.

