(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Thursday will be a transition day as cooler conditions take hold.

We start mild with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Showers and storms will continue to taper off, lingering over the eastern fringe of our area.

This will mainly impact the start of our day before clearing out in the afternoon and evening. We don’t budge much in terms of temperatures with afternoon highs peaking in the upper 60s to near 70.

Skies will break up to feature partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Winds will mainly flow out of the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts can exceed 20 miles per hour at times.

Tonight will be chilly, dipping into the low 40s with partly cloudy skies. A cooling trend will take hold with Friday peaking in the upper 60s which is normal for this time of year.

Saturday & Sunday will host mid to low 60s with overnight lows bottoming out in the 30s. Clear conditions will keep us cool before we rebound into the 70s and rain chances return by Tuesday of next week.

Today: Breezy & Partly Cloudy with Lingering Morning Showers. High of 70.

Tonight: Chilly & Partly Cloudy. Low 43.