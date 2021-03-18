Showers linger over Charlotte area ahead of breezy, cool Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The threat of severe storms is ending tonight, however a few showers, even some thunder, may linger in parts of the area.

As a cold front exits to the east, spinning low pressure to the north will wrap in more areas of rain, especially NE of Charlotte and through the mountains. This will continue through the night and Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be drier, but with lingering clouds, breezy, and chilly!

Temperatures will hover near 50 most of the day. The weekend is brighter and dry for any outside plans. However, it will remain on the cool side, with lows dropping to near freezing in spots Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60.

Next week starts dry, but with the chance of showers and storms returning by mid-week.





Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers, t’storm. Low 48.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few morning showers. Chilly & breezy. High 55.