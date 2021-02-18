Showers continue overnight before sun returns for clear, cool weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The chance of showers continues overnight as a cold front and low pressure linger near the coast. However, most temps will stay above freezing so it will be plain rain.

The Flash Flood Watch continues for Anson, Richmond and Chesterfield counties. Any heavier rain could lead to some flooding issues. Even though we won’t get heavy rain near the I-40 corridor and mountains tonight, some drizzle and moisture will linger.

As temperatures get a little colder there, some patchy ice may re-develop. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for this in Ashe & Watauga counties.

The mountains may see some flurries or light snow in the morning, but only minor accumulation is possible.

Clouds will linger Friday afternoon as temperatures climb into the 40s. Finally–and just in time for the weekend–the sun returns in full force!

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of showers/drizzle. Patchy fog. Low 34.

Friday: Showers, fog early, then partly sunny. High 47.