Showers continue as Hurricane Laura moves closer

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Showers will continue to roll through the area this evening before gradually clearing out overnight.

Drier weather will be around on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure settles into the region for a couple of days. Temperatures will also be on the rise with highs climbing back into the lower 90s through the end of the week.

Hurricane Laura will continue to strengthen as it moves north in the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is forecasted to make landfall along the Texas and Louisiana border as a Category 3 hurricane in the early morning hours Thursday.

Rain chances for the Carolinas will begin to increase as we head into the weekend as Laura passes just to our north on Saturday. Make sure to stay with FOX 46 News for the latest updates.







Tonight: Showers early; Clearing skies. Lo: 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; Isolated shower. Hi: 92

Thursday: Partly sunny; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 92 Lo: 72