Severe weather threat returns: Heavy rain, strong storms expected as afternoon cold front approaches

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday will start on a damp note with light rain showers during the morning commute. As a cold front approaches the area heavier showers and strong to severe storms will move in the afternoon.

Expect gusty winds, heavy rain and a small hail and tornado threat especially south of the I-85 corridor late this afternoon. The front will also lead to mountain snow overnight as much cooler air will spill into the viewing area.

Thursday will be sunny but MUCH cooler with highs only reaching the mid-50s. Expect record challenging lows into the upper-20s Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be sunny but cool again with highs back into the mid-50s.

This weekend looks nicer with the sunshine sticking around and highs in the 60s and 70s by Easter.

Today: 90% showers & storms. Hi: 72 Lo: 44

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 53 Lo: 29

